Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday to appear together in episode 3?

The most recent season of Koffee With Karan, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, has caused quite a buzz on social media. The start of this season featured Bollywood's beloved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and the second episode showcased the popular sibling duo, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to find out who will be the next to appear on the Koffee couch. As per reports, the next guests on the talk show will be Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to grace the next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8

As per a report from Zoom, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will be the next guests on the talk show hosted by Karan Johar, Koffee With Karan Season 8. The source informed the portal that the episode will have a somewhat different approach, providing a more “playful and even naughty vibe compared to the previous ones.”

The source also informed that the Koffee With Karan host, Karan Johar is eager to make sure that his chat show appeals to a broad range of viewers, aiming to create this episode as a delightful experience, especially for the younger audience. The episode will mark both Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s third appearance as guests on the couch.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s work front

Sara's most recent appearance was in the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal, and the film did quite well in terms of box office performance. The actress is set to appear in the upcoming period drama Ae Watan Mere Watan, anticipated for release later this year. She also has Anurag Basu's film anthology Metro In Dino alongside a star-studded cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal.

Ananya Panday on the other hand was last seen in the film Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and featuring Ayushmann Khurrana in the main role, she played the character of Pari Srivastav. The movie did well in theaters, and as for her future project, Ananya Panday has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the works. Additionally, she's also set to appear in Call Me Bae.

