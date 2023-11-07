Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday finally answer mystery man question; 'Who is Orry?'

The popular talk show is back with its beloved host Karan Johar, and it's time for Season 8 of Koffee with Karan. The third episode will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, following previous guests like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol. Orry has become a popular topic on the internet, and many are curious about his identity and profession. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, who are good friends with him, have a lively chat with Karan where they discuss Orry's background and what he does.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday on Orry

In the highly anticipated upcoming third episode of the much-loved talk show Koffee With Karan, hosted by Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday spoke about Orry. Karan asked the ladies about his identity and how everyone wanted to know who he was actually. He said, “Who is Orry, the world wants to know?” to this, Sara responded by saying he is quite versatile, has various skills, and has a great sense of humor. She said, “He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person.”

Ananya also chimed in and added that he is quite talented at creating captions and she often takes help from him for the same. However, they're not entirely sure about his profession, but they do know that he's focused on self-improvement. She said, “I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.”

About Koffee With Karan Season 8

Koffee with Karan Season 8 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and features some of the biggest stars from the Indian film industry. The show includes celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, and many more, making us eager to watch their episodes.

The new season is even more exciting with some fresh and unique segments. Karan Johar is all set for unscripted and open discussions with his guests. While the famous rapid-fire round remains, new elements like the Imposter Game, Koffee Wrecktangle, Kwiz and Tell, and Ask Me Anything with Karan will get you closer to your beloved celebrities.

