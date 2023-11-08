Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday share PICS with Karan Johar ahead of show; see POST

The first two episodes of Koffee With Karan 8 were graced by Bollywood's IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, and famous sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Now, fans cannot wait for the third episode as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will appear to spill some coffee on the couch. The episode's promo already gave a sneak peek of how interesting it will be. Ahead of the episode, the actresses shared pictures with Karan Johar from the set and wrote an interesting caption.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday spilled many a coffee bean at Koffee With Karan 8

A while ago, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday made a collaborative post on Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the Koffee With Karan 8 episode where they will be seen gracing the couch on November 9.

In the pictures, Sara and Ananya posed with KJo. The Kedarnath actress wore a red short dress and the Dream Girl 2 actress opted for a thigh-high slit black dress.

Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "We spilt many a coffee bean Watch us at midnight- we’re really so keen Hopefully we haven’t caused a scene But we spoke from our hearts- karlo yakeen." Have a look:

Ahead of the episode, the duo spilled the beans on their current aspirations in a newly surfaced video. Sara expressed her desire for inner peace and the opportunity to work on great films. On the other hand, Ananya manifested love, respect, and the chance to collaborate on a film with Karan Johar himself.

In the glitzy preview of the episode, Sara Ali Khan confronted the rumors swirling about her dating cricketer Shubman Gill. She hilariously asserted that the world is focusing on the wrong 'Sara'. Adding to the playful rhetoric, both Sara and Karan teased Ananya over the speculation surrounding her alleged affair with Aditya Roy Kapur, jokingly asking how she was 'managing her nights'.

The third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will be premiering on November 9 only on Disney+ Hotstar.

