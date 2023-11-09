Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan denies dating Shubman Gill; confirms she is very much single

Sara Ali Khan made a comeback to the famous chat show Koffee With Karan, along with her contemporary actress Ananya Panday. During their appearance in the latest Koffee With Karan 8 episode, the Kedarnath actress finally addressed romance rumors surrounding her and cricketer Shubman Gill. Interestingly, Sara denied dating Shubman in the show and confirmed that she is single.

Sara Ali Khan confirms she never dated Shubman Gill

Interestingly, Sara Ali Khan officially confirmed that she never dated cricketer Shubman Gill in her trademark style, during her latest appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. When the show's host, filmmaker Karan Johar asked her about the rumors of her relationship with the celebrated batsman, the Simmba actress stated that everyone is mistaking her with another 'Sara'.

"You've got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka Sara duniya galat Sara ke piche pada hai. Please!" said the young actress, finally putting an end to all speculations on her closeness with Gill. Even though Sara Ali Khan did not confirm Shubman Gill's alleged relationship with Sara Tendulkar, she hinted that the grapevine is indeed true.

Later, the Atrangi Re star also confirmed that she never dated the young cricketer, as the rumor mills suggested. She also added that she doesn't have a significant friendship with Shubman Gill, yet. According to Sara, they have met socially a few times through their common friends Tanya Ghavri and Orry.

