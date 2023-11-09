Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan opens up about dealing with Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No 1 box office failure

The third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 aired on November 9. At Karan Johar’s talk show, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were invited where they addressed several rumors about themselves and spoke about their personal lives. During the chat, Sara also revealed dealing with the failures of her films like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about dealing with box office failures

At the show, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan if she acknowledged the performance errors in the movies that didn’t do great business. He further asked if she had an eco-system that could tell her where she was going wrong.

Responding to Karan's queries, she said that she 100% has it. The Kedarnath actress shared, “I definitely have that eco-system. Mom doesn’t mince her words about anything and I’m thankful that I’ve surrounded myself by an ecosystem of friends that really do keep me real,” she shared.

Sara further added that it’s not just about acknowledging the fact that her film Love Aaj Kal wasn’t a good performance. “I’ve accepted that. It’s about actually understanding the larger ramifications of that. I actually think that the way that Love Aaj Kal or Coolie No. 1 not doing well affected me is way more deep-rooted than I even realized,” she shared adding that her loud, gregarious, overcompensation for the lack of something, nature means that she’s also hyper-aware.

Sara Ali Khan says she self-doubted herself after Love Aaj Kal

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress continued, “What that means is that I can get into my head. I understand that these are not good performances and if I can say so myself I really feel that whether it’s an Atrangi Re or a Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, one has tried to come out of that and that has been acknowledged and appreciated and the good work keep coming.”

Concluding her comment, the actress added that because the stakes of being an actor are so high it affects the heart. “What Love Aaj Kal left was self-doubt to the next level to the point of like even personally, romantically, professionally- ‘Am I good enough? Do I need to compensate for the lack of my doing something else?’” she added.

