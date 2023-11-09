Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan reveals she doesn't believe in designer clothes; calls them 'ridiculous'

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's highly anticipated appearance on the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8, which aired on November 9, was filled with intriguing revelations and entertaining anecdotes. During the show, Sara, renowned for her relatable and comfortable fashion choices, didn't hold back in expressing her perspective on designer clothing, finding it rather ridiculous.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about her views on wearing designer clothes

During their conversation, host Karan Johar brought up Sara Ali Khan's distinctive fashion choices and asked whether her preference for simplicity, even at the airport, was a conscious effort to appear relatable or genuinely reflected her personality. Sara responded by acknowledging her ownership of designer bags and shoes but expressed her reluctance to wear designer clothes, which she personally finds somewhat absurd.

She clarified that her choices aren't driven by a desire to appear relatable but recognized the significance of perception, especially given her substantial social media following. Sara emphasized the need to maintain a balance by not coming across as careless while still staying true to herself. She cited an example of not going to the extent of getting a blow-dry just for the airport, as she deems such practices ridiculous and has no intentions of apologizing for her authenticity.

Sara Ali Khan's work front

Sara Ali Khan has recently delighted audiences with a cameo appearance in a song in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor also appeared in the same song alongside Ranveer Singh. Sara's next cinematic outing, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is anticipated and is poised for a theatrical release later this year. As we look ahead to 2024, Sara's fans have plenty to be excited about, with the actress set to grace the big screen in not just one, but three films scheduled for back-to-back releases.