Koffee With Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan shares fun poetry verses for Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor

In a much-anticipated appearance, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, two adored actresses in the film industry, graced the third episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 on November 9. The dynamic duo didn't hold back, sharing juicy gossip, entertaining anecdotes, and much more during the show. Sara, renowned for her spontaneous and whimsical poetry, also delighted the audience with some lighthearted verses dedicated to Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Sara Ali Khan presents poetry in her unique signature style

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar posed a poetic challenge to Sara Ali Khan, asking her to craft two lines of poetry in her unique style for Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor. For Janhvi, Sara playfully rhymed, "Janhvi Kapoor is so sexy whether she wears a dress or maxi. You will see her in a private jet, not in a taxi."

When it came to Kartik, Sara quipped, "Kartik Aaryan has long hair, Kartik Aaryan is cool because he doesn't care, he will give you food to share."