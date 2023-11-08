Koffee with Karan 8: Sara Ali Khan wishes for inner peace; Ananya Panday manifests film with Karan Johar

The anticipation for the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 8 is reaching a fever pitch as it is set to drop at midnight. The glamorous duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday will take center stage in a candid conversation with the host, Karan Johar, where they are expected to spill some intriguing details about their lives, including juicy gossip about their romantic escapades. The promo has already teased fans with a glimpse of their hilarious banter and now a new video has been shared, showcasing the actresses engaged in some manifestation of the infamous ‘kouch.'

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s manifestations on Koffee with Karan 8

BFFs Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday are all set to add their charm to the third episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8. Taking their seats on the iconic couch, known for turning past manifestations into reality, the duo spilled the beans on their current aspirations in a newly surfaced video. Sara expressed her desire for inner peace and the opportunity to work on great films, while Ananya manifested love, respect, and the chance to collaborate on a film with none other than Karan Johar himself.

More about Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s appearance on Koffee with Karan 8

In the sizzling preview of the episode, Sara Ali Khan confronted the swirling rumors about her dating cricketer Shubman Gill, humorously asserting that the world is focusing on the wrong ‘Sara.’ Adding to the playful banter, both Sara and Karan teased Ananya about the speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, poking fun by inquiring about how she is ‘managing her nights.’

The talk show has already showcased duos like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, as well as Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in its previous episodes. Following Sara and Ananya, the audience can look forward to more celebrity pairings, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, and Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, among others.

All-new episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

