Koffee With Karan 8: Shah Rukh Khan to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor; 8 guests we would love to see this season

Koffee With Karan, the highly celebrated talk show hosted by the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, is unarguably the biggest guilty pleasure for Bollywood audiences. Despite receiving polarizing opinions from netizens and critics, the show never lost its popularity.

Interestingly, Karan Johar recently confirmed that he is set to make a comeback with Koffee With Karan Season 8, on October 26, this year. The filmmaker dropped the highly exciting update with a fun announcement video that was released on his social media handles, on October 4, Wednesday.

As Koffee With Karan 8 is set to have its grand premiere very soon, here we present the 8 guests we would love to see this season. Have a look...

Shah Rukh Khan

The most anticipated guest of this season is unarguably Shah Rukh Khan. As you may know, it was King Khan who inaugurated the first-ever episode of Koffee With Karan Season 1, in 2004. The Bollywood superstar last made his appearance on the show in its fifth season, in 2016. The Jawan actor chose to stay away from the show as he was on an acting break. But, we feel now Shah Rukh Khan can definitely make a comeback to Karan Johar's show, as he is currently on a high with back-to-back mega successes.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

In the first promo video of Koffee With Karan 8, Karan Johar hinted that he intends to invite a famous newly married couple from Bollywood, as his special guests this season. However, we would like to see more star couples together on the show, and the talented stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor top our list. We hope Karan Johar succeeds in bringing together the new parents on his show, this time.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Despite being in a relationship for over a decade, and getting married in 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never came together on Koffee With Karan, so far. Notably, the Jawan actress has been staying away from the show for quite some time now. However, we wish that Karan Johar will succeed in bringing them together on the show, on its eighth season.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Well, it is quite obvious that the 'newly married' couple Karan Johar mentioned in the first promo of Koffee With Karan 8 is none other than Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The fans of the Shershaah couple are now eagerly waiting to see them together on the famous show and get an insight of their adorable relationship.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun

The National Award-winning actor who made an impression all over the country with his stellar act in Pushpa, is also on the list of celebs we wish to see on Koffee With Karan Season 8. Allu Arjun, who is one of the most bankable stars in the country, rarely appears in media interviews. We wish Karan Johar succeeds in bringing the Telugu superstar to his show.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan

The dynamic duo of Telugu cinema, who earned global recognition with their stellar performances in the Academy Award-winning movie RRR, are another two guests we wish to see in Koffee With Karan 8. Jr. NTR's infectious energy and Ram Charan's charming presence in Karan Johar's show will truly be a treat to watch.

The Archies cast

Another set of guests all Koffee With Karan viewers are eagerly waiting to see on the show is none other than the star cast of The Archies, the upcoming Netflix movie. The seven lead actors of the Zoya Akhtar directorial, including Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Aditi Saigal aka Dot, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, will surely make the show more interesting.

An episode for directors

In most of the Koffee With Karan seasons, host Karan Johar made sure that he dedicated a special episode to the celebrated filmmakers of that time. So, we wish that the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director will brew up some interesting conversations with the hitmakers and most talented filmmakers of this season, including Jawan director Atlee, Pathaan director Sidharth Anand, and others.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar announces premiere date of new season; says ‘I’m going to invite…’-WATCH