Koffee with Karan 8: Sharmila Tagore says Saif Ali Khan wasn’t a brat but ‘would cause anxiety all around’

The dynamic mother-son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to bring their charm to the Koffee with Karan Season 8 couch. The promo hinted at the embarrassing stories shared by the veteran actress about Saif during their conversation. In one anecdote, Sharmila ji recalled a childhood incident when Saif, though not a brat, managed to cause quite a stir by accidentally breaking glass, causing anxiety.

Sharmila Tagore shares childhood story of Saif Ali Khan accidentally breaking glass

As the eagerly anticipated new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, is about to premiere, it has come to light that Sharmila ji took a delightful trip down memory lane, regaling the audience with a charming childhood story about Saif.

According to IANS, the ever-curious host, Karan Johar, teased, "I've heard, Saif, the most hilarious story about your upbringing,” to which the Hum Tum actor playfully responded, "That's why we're here. I mean, to share embarrassing stories.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director went on to assert that these tales aren't embarrassing but highly entertaining. He quipped, “Sharmila Ji, apparently, he was like the brat of all brats. So we won't talk about how you went right into the window. And you kind of shaped the window with your body shape because of the glass falling."

Revisiting the anecdote, Sharmila ji recounted, "I wouldn't say he was a brat but he would cause anxiety all around.” She shared that you could never anticipate what Saif was up to, and the glass-breaking incident was purely accidental, a consequence of playing.

Describing the incident in vivid detail, she narrated how there was a glass door, and she found herself on the opposite side of the corridor when he came through. She could vividly see the glass shards falling around him. Realizing she couldn't reach him in time and play the hero, she recalled, “And it was just falling and missing him.”

Saif humorously chimed in, "It was like Amar Chitra Katha, gifted kids, glass everywhere unscathed."

All episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

