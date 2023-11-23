Koffee With Karan 8: Sidharth Malhotra shares he misses THIS about single life post marriage with Kiara Advani

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan graced the couch on the fifth episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the steaming chat, the celebs made some revelations. The Shershah actor also revealed the thing that he misses about his single life. Read on to know what he said as it has a Kiara Advani connection.

Sidharth Malhotra reveals the thing he misses about his single life

It’s that time of the week when filmmaker Karan Johar gets back on his popular couch and tries to decode what’s brewing among actors in the Hindi film industry. For the fifth episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan arrived in style. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor candidly revealed the thing that he most missed about his single life.

The rapid-fire round in KWK is something that’s looked forward to by the audience. Sidharth also took part in one and gave some interesting answers that made him win the Koffee hamper. Among the many questions, KJo asked him what does he missed about his single life. Without taking a moment, Sid said, “Secretly meeting Kiara (Advani)”. That made the filmmaker and Varun go ‘awwww’.

We saw Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan for the first time on the big screen in the film Student Of The Year which was directed by Karan Johar. Alia Bhatt was also part of the film. Since then, the students have been together through thick and thin and are KJo’s favorites.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

In his acting career spanning more than a decade, Sidharth Malhotra has given us some memorable performances in movies like SOTY, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Shershaah, among others. After receiving love for his spy thriller movie Mission Majnu, the actor started working on the upcoming action thriller film Yodha. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Varun Dhawan’s work front

Varun also kickstarted his career with Sid and went on to work in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank which were loved by cinephiles. Currently, he’s shooting for his upcoming movie VD18 which is co-produced by Jawan director Atlee Kumar.

