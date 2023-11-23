Koffee With Karan 8: Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan REACT when asked if show lands ‘people into trouble’

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan observes the presence of several celebrities and them spilling the beans on their personal and professional lives. Recently, actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were seen sharing the Koffee couch and notably, calling Karan 'Komolika', Varun mentioned how the producers with whom he is working at the moment, have lately been ‘scared’ about his appearance on the show. Read on to find out the reason.

Varun Dhawan says people asked him to be ‘careful’ about his appearance on Koffee With Karan

During the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, the Student Of The Year boys Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan were seen marking their attendance on the chat show. Notably, Dhawan revealed that he was asked to be ‘careful’ about being present on the Koffee couch and mentioned that the producers with whom he is collaborating with currently, were scared about him going to the show as Koffee With Karan has put 'people's lives into trouble'.

The duo was questioned by Johar about their opinion on the show putting ‘people into trouble’ and to this, both the actors said yes. “I have producers working with me who are scared,” Varun Dhawan said. Furthermore, Sidharth recollected how Dhawan got a 15-minute lecture from a producer about him being cautious on the chat show.

“We were at the last party… there was a 15-minute long conversation/lecture, more to him (points to Varun),” noted Sidharth Malhotra. In addition, Varun Dhawan said that ‘people are worried’, however, when the filmmaker questioned the duo about who these people were, they chose not to reveal their names.

Work fronts of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan

The two actors entered Bollywood together in 2012 with Student Of The Year and starred in several films since then. At the moment, Sidharth has the highly anticipated Yodha in his kitty along with the Indian Police Force. On the other hand, actor Varun Dhawan, who was earlier seen in Bawaal, is gearing up for VD18.

