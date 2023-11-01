Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional after Dharmendra says he's 'proud' of them

Deol family is known for having each others back all the time. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol will be appearing on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee with Karan 8. Their father and veteran actor Dharmendra has an emotional message for their sons as he says that he is really proud of them. So let's find out what he said.

Dharmendra is proud of Sunny and Bobby

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are appearing on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan 8. In the show, they get a message from their father Dharmendra. He said, “Har bacha kaise bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi bann jata hai aur baap se dur hote hi sher ban jata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai aur usse samajhdaar hona chahiye.

He added: 'Bobby sabse ladla hai, hamesha chota bachha jo hai usko zyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par Bobby kehte hain ki aap Sunny se zyada pyaar karte hain mujhse nahi. (Every other children is like a lion when they are not in front of their father but act like a scared cat in front of their fathers. A child inside Sunny has now matured and he is intelligent now. Bobby is the younger one and we tend to love the younger one more. But he says that I love Sunny more.)"

He further said, "I am proud of you, my sons." This message made both Sunny and Bobby really emotional.

Bobby Deol to talk about his friendship with Salman Khan

In the forthcoming episode, Bobby speaks about his equation with Salman Khan with whom he worked on Race 3. He said, "Salman told me, 'Dekh jab mera career thik nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth pad chad gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chad gaya, main aage badha' (Salman told me, 'Look, when my career wasn't going well, I climbed on your brother's back, I moved forward, I climbed on Sanjay Dutt's back, I moved forward)."

Workwise, Bobby will be next seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1st. Sunny, on the other hand, is basking in the massive success of Gadar 2.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol-Salman Khan's friendship tale revealed; Bobby Deol on how he got Race 3