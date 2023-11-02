Koffee with Karan 8: Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol discuss nepotism in Bollywood; ‘We didn’t choose to be born to them’

The eagerly awaited second episode of Koffee with Karan 8, dedicated to celebrating the illustrious Deol family legacy, premiered today. The duo of brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, shared the spotlight on the show hosted by Karan Johar. In a candid and engaging conversation, the siblings delved into the highs and lows of their careers, received heartfelt messages from their families, and explored various aspects of the industry dynamics. As members of a filmy family, Sunny and Bobby also addressed the prevalent topic of nepotism in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol on how chatter about nepotism doesn’t make any sense

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, the topic of nepotism took center stage as Karan Johar asked his guests, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, to share their views. Sunny expressed his perspective, stating, "Now I've come to the conclusion that it's just stupid." According to him, people tend to use the term out of anger or because they can't achieve something, using it as a scapegoat.

Directing his thoughts to Karan, Sunny emphasized that his success stemmed from his talent, not external factors. He highlighted that both he and Bobby have achieved their positions based on their individual talents and merits. The actor acknowledged that while his father, Dharmendra, initiated their entry into the industry, it's a common practice for parents to pave the way for their children, considering it a natural aspect of familial support.

Sunny reasoned that discussing nepotism without thoughtful consideration doesn't make sense.

Bobby Deol on how being a star kid doesn’t guarantee success

Bobby Deol added to the discussion, emphasizing that their parents were not from the industry, and they earned their success through their own efforts. He expressed, "We didn't choose to be born to them. We were blessed to be born to them. We didn't ask, we got it." Bobby questioned why they should feel the brunt of it. He encouraged people to look at his career as an example, highlighting that being a star kid doesn't guarantee success.

Sunny further underscored this point by referencing the success of his film Gadar 2 after 20 years, highlighting the struggle he faced during that period.

