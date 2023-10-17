Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol to return on Karan Johar's talk show after 18 years? Details inside

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are also brothers in real life, have been in the headlines lately. While Sunny Deol has garnered eyeballs owing to his on-point performance in his latest venture Gadar 2, Bobby Deol’s intriguing avatar in the teaser of his upcoming venture Animal, has brought him accolades. While the legendary actors are enjoying their blooming careers, it is now being reported that the Deol brothers will soon be seen in an episode of the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan.

Will Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol appear in Koffee With Karan 8?

A report by India Today reveals that the Deol brothers will feature together in an episode of the 8th season of director Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan and the duo has already shot for the same.

“Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have already shot for the episode. The two brothers were a total riot with them discussing everything from their bond to box office and family,” the news portal quoted sources saying.

The report further added that the two actors will feature in an episode of the talk show together again after almost two decades as they last appeared in Koffee With Karan together back in 2005. Reportedly, the theme of Koffee With Karan 8 is going to be family members and it would be no less than a treat to watch the Deol brothers sharing the Koffee couch once again.

Delving into the work front of Bobby Deol-Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol is currently garnering immense adulation for Gadar 2, which also starred actress Ameesha Patel. The film was a sequel to its first part Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and was set against the backdrop of 1971’s Indo-Pak war.

Meanwhile, actor Bobby Deol seems to be all pumped up for his upcoming venture Animal, which will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. Slated to arrive in theaters on the 1st of December, the movie has been helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.