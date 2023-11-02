Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol dislikes THIS about Shah Rukh Khan; feels Akshay Kumar does ‘too many films’

Koffee With Karan season 8 is back with another episode, and Bollywood sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol graced the couch together in the second episode. The rapid-fire round was one of the highlights of the episode, and some candid replies by Sunny Deol stood out. He was asked what he likes and dislikes about his peers Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. Find out what he said!

Sunny Deol on what he likes and dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan

During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Sunny Deol to mention one good, and bad quality of Shah Rukh Khan. The Gadar 2 star replied that he likes how hardworking Shah Rukh Khan is, but what he dislikes is how he has made ‘actors a commodity’. On hearing this, Karan Johar exclaimed, “Oh God.”

Sunny Deol feels Akshay Kumar is doing too many movies

Meanwhile, when asked about Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol said that he likes the fact that he is so disciplined and punctual. What he dislikes about Akshay is that ‘he is doing too many movies’. Akshay Kumar’s films Selfiee, OMG 2, and Mission Raniganj were released this year, and he has a couple of movies lined up as well, including Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Singham Again.

When asked about Salman Khan, Sunny said that he likes his big heart, and jokingly added that he dislikes the fact that Salman tries to make everyone a bodybuilder. “I think he's very good human being. But he's making everyone into a bodybuilder,” joked Sunny.

Sunny Deol on Gadar 2 clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan 8, Sunny Deol also addressed Gadar 2’s box office clash with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2. He revealed that he asked Akshay to avoid the clash, and requested him not to let it happen if he could prevent it.

Akshay explained to him that it was the studio’s decision. “I asked him, 'Please don't do it if it's in your hands,' but he said no, the studio, and all that... and they said that anyways two films can release, so I said, okay, go ahead. I can just request; I can't do anything more than that", said Sunny.

All-new episodes of Koffee with Karan 8 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Did you know Sunny Deol has huge collection of teddy bears? Son Karan spills beans