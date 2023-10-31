Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol recalls struggles he faced post Gadar; ‘Wasn’t getting scripts that I wanted’

The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. The new season has opened with immense love and appreciation and it couldn’t get more exciting, as this time, the dynamic Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are set to grace the Koffee couch!

In a candid chat with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan about the success of Gadar franchise, Sunny Deol opens up about the challenges and struggles he faced post the release.

Sunny Deol says things started becoming difficult post Gadar

Sunny Deol recalled after Gadar’s massive success, he faced several challenges. Talking about the same, he said, “After my first Gadar was released, it became a phenomenal hit. My struggle started after that. Before that I didn't know that it would be so difficult,” he said.

He further added, “I was doing films left right and centre. But things started becoming more difficult after that. Struggling in a way means I could not work with directors I wanted, I was not getting scripts that I wanted.”

He recalled the contradicting advice people gave him, and said, “That time everybody was saying, ‘no, you shouldn't work with senior directors, you should work with younger directors.’ Everyone was advising because, initially we were ourselves who would take decisions. Now there are such a big entourage of people who are trying to tell you ‘yeh nahi karna, woh karna. This is good for you and that is bad for you.’”

About Gadar

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma, was released in 2001. The film starred Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film was a massive success and was declared an all-time blockbuster. Its sequel, Gadar 2, was released in August this year.

