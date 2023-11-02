Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol reveals he asked Akshay Kumar to avoid Gadar 2 vs OMG 2 box office clash

Koffee with Karan season 8 episode 2 featured the Deol siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. During their chat with Karan Johar, Sunny revealed that he had a conversation with Akshay Kumar to avoid a clash between his film OMG 2 and Gadar 2 because he preferred a solo release.

During their conversation, Karan Johar brought up the clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2 and asked Sunny Deol if he had spoken to Akshay Kumar about this potential clash. Sunny Deol replied that he did indeed request Akshay not to let it happen if he had the power to prevent it. However, Akshay explained that it's the decision of the studio, and two films can release simultaneously. "I mean, obviously, I asked him, 'please don't do it if it's in your hands,' but he said no, the studio, and all that... and they said that anyways two films can release, so I said, okay, go ahead. I can just request; I can't do anything more than that", Sunny shares.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director went on to mention that in the film industry, there was an old order in which there was a greater sense of integration and fraternity. Everyone used to reach out to each other for everything. When OMG 2 scheduled the same release date as Gadar 2, did Sunny feel that his film wasn't considered great enough, given that he had announced his film much earlier for that weekend?

To this, the actor responded, "It's a very emotional thing if you ask me, frankly, because I thought my film was releasing, and I haven't had a success for donkey's years, and I didn't want anybody else's to come along with it. Well, but you can't stop anybody. So obviously, it does hurt you. But then I said, I mean, does it matter? Let's go along with it. Doesn't matter. Let's just do it."

Then the host mentions how both the films, despite having a clash, went on to do well. To this, Sunny says that while both films did indeed perform well, initially, given his past several years when nothing was going right, he thought that without any competition, he might be able to secure a few theaters for his film. Little did he know that Gadar 2 would be such a massive success that it would even open up single screens across the country.

