Koffee With Karan 8: The Archies' Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to shoot episode before film's release?-REPORT

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming directorial venture The Archies boasts of a stellar cast and is set to introduce a set of talented newbies to the Bollywood industry. From Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor to Agastya Nanda and others, fans are waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the actors on the big screen. In a treat for them, they are also set to make an appearance in the upcoming season of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan, and reportedly, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya will shoot for an episode prior to their movie’s release.

A report by News18 Showsha has poured intriguing details about the appearance of The Archies’ Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda on Koffee With Karan 8. The news portal quoted a source stating, “After watching their parents on the Koffee couch for years now, Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya are truly excited to make their Koffee With Karan debut. It will be like a promotional event for The Archies. In all likelihood, the shoot for the episode will happen next month.”

The source further mentioned that other actors from the film, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda might also make an appearance on the episode. Disclosing further details about the episode, the source added, “The episode will largely focus on the growing up years of the three-star kids, their debut, and their experience of being born in families with a film lineage. Karan has seen them right from the time they were kids and he’s equally elated to be hosting them on the show. The audience is definitely in for some interesting tea.” Though, an official confirmation is still awaited, added the report.

More about The Archies

Delving into friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion, The Archies is a coming-of-age musical project, which will hit the OTT platform Netflix on December 7th.

