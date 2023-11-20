Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan asks Karan Johar ‘How do you get Salman Khan to say yes to movie?’ WATCH his reply

The eighth season of Koffee With Karan has delighted viewers with four enjoyable episodes featuring dynamic celebrity pairs. The upcoming installment is set to feature the charismatic duo Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, who made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year. The recently unveiled teaser provides a sneak peek into their lively conversation, covering topics like relationships, surprising revelations, and a lot more fun.

Karan Johar reveals how he makes Salman Khan say yes to his films in the promo

The forthcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 guarantees an enjoyable episode with the charismatic actors, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, as they grace the iconic couch. Varun opted for a stylish black casual outfit paired with a leather jacket, while Sidharth showcased his charm in a blue blazer, white t-shirt, and jeans.

During a fun segment, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra got the opportunity to ask questions to Karan Johar and Varun asked him, “How do you get Salman Khan to say yes to a movie?” to which Karan Johar replied saying, “Beg, borrow, steal.”

A while ago, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share the promo of the episode and wrote, “THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode drops 23rd November only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar.” HAVE A LOOK:

