Koffee With Karan 8: Varun Dhawan confesses he stalks THIS actress the most on Instagram

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 was graced by the dynamic Student Of The Year duo Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The internet users were quite impressed by the latest episode with steamy yet hilarious revelations which made it a wholesome entertainment package. Amongst the various show highlights, Varun Dhawan confessed to stalking Neha Sharma’s Sister Aisha Sharma on Instagram. To this, the latter reacted in a witty manner through her social media.

Varun Dhawan reveals the actress he stalks the most on social media

It was just yesterday, the latest episode of much-hyped Koffee With Karan 8 season was aired. During the rapid-fire round, Varun Dhawan confessed to stalking Aisha Sharma on Instagram. The actor stated, “Actually, I think it’s Aisha Sharma, I said it last time also when I was here because I think she put very cool quotes, and she works out a lot and she’s pretty also.”

Actress reacts to Varun's confession

To this, Aisha Sharma shared the clip on her social media, reacting to the same. In an Instagram story shared, she wrote, “Way too kind Varun. Thank you ever so much for mentioning me twice on this chat show. Didn’t know you stalked the coolest Ig account (accompanied by laughter emojis) Jk. Stay your charming self always. @varundvn”

Varun reacting to the post re-shared the story on his Instagram and added a hearts GIF alongside. Have a look:

Varun Dhawan on the work front

Speaking of Varun Dhawan’s professional front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release titled, VD 18 co-starring South Indian beauty, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Directed by Kalees, the film is touted as a dramatic entertainer. In the film, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a police officer. The film is backed by Jawan director Atlee Kumar with his wife Priya Atlee in association with Murad Khetani of Cine1 Studios.

After Atlee’s mass entertainer, Varun is expected to work on a comedy film which will be directed by his father, David Dhawan. In addition to this, Varun is also in talks for a romantic comedy with Dharma Productions, although the details are yet to be finalized.

