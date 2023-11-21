Koffee with Karan 8: Varun Dhawan shares PIC with Sidharth Malhotra, fans 'can't wait' for their reunion

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's 2012 film Student of the Year. The duo will be making a reunion after years in the latest episode of Koffee with Karan 8. Recently, the Badlapur actor took to social media to share some pictures with him and fans can't stop gushing over it.

Varun Dhawan drops pictures with Sidharth Malhotra

Ahead of his appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share some pictures. It features him and his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotra as they gear up for the episode. The picture also featured the show's host KJo. Varun captioned it, "Play ishq wala love."

Fans took to the comment section to gush over their reunion. One user shared their excitement and wrote, "Can't wait Varsid on our screen again VD you look (fire emojis)." Another user wrote, "HOT OMG"; a fan penned: "You are my ISHQ WALA LOVE". "Omg wowwww!! Much excited for KWK!", wrote another one.

Check out his post!

About Koffee with Karan 8

New episodes of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan 8 have been dropping every Wednesday on Disney plus Hotstar. So far, celebs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan-Alia Bhatt have appeared. The upcoming episodes will feature Sidharth Malhotra-Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani-Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur-Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-Tabu, and Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor.

Workwise, Varun was recently seen alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama Bawaal. The film met with mixed to negative critical response. He will be next seen in VD18 with Wamiqa Gabbi. Sidharth, on the other hand, was last seen in the spy thriller Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. He is now gearing up for the action thriller film Yodha which will be released next year. Apart from that, he is also doing Rohit Shetty's action cop web series Indian Police Force.

