Koffee with Karan 8: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra to appear together in Karan Johar’s chat show; REPORT

Filmmaker Karan Johar has been generating a huge buzz on social media. While he has completed 25 years in the film industry, recently he had also announced the arrival of the eighth season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. KJo adding to the excitement had also shared some behind-the-scenes videos as he offered sneak peek into the sets; featuring the new couch and the sought-after Koffe hamper. The much-loved talk show has got fans excited ever since its official announcement, leaving everyone wondering who are going to be the guests this time. Amidst a huge buzz, it has been reported that Student of the Year duo- Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan are all set to grace the show.

Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan to appear on Koffee With Karan 8 nearly after a decade

While there have been a lot of speculations around the guest list, a report published in Filmfare suggests that Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to make an appearance in Koffee With Karan 8, the chat show hosted by Karan Johar. The dynamic duo shares a warm bond ever since their debut in the same film.

Notably, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt appeared on the show in the year 2013, for the first time, ahead of their debut film release, Student of the Year. Now, nearly a decade after both, the stars will be gracing the show with their presence. At the time of its release, the episode was well received by the audience, filled with the liveliness and banter of the trio. Now, it’ll be interesting to see Varun and Sidharth coming together after a long gap, when both have come a long way in their personal and professional lives.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra’s Workfront

Work-wise, talking about Varun Dhawan’s work front, the actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama Bawaal. The film featured Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film was released earlier this year in July. In addition to this, Varun has highly anticipated collaboration with Jawan director Atlee Kumar. Directed by Kalees, the film is titled VD 18 which will also star Keerthy Suresh.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, will be next seen in Yodha. He will be yet again seen playing the role of an army officer. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles.

It will be released on December 15 later this year.

ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 8: Karan Johar gives glimpse of new couch and set ahead of premiere in BTS video