Koffee with Karan 8: Veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor to grace Karan Johar’s show together?

The buzz surrounding the upcoming season of the beloved talk show, Koffee with Karan, has fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the revelation of the star-studded pairings that will grace Karan Johar's iconic couch. Amidst the speculation and reports circulating about celebrity couples and emerging stars set to share the stage, a recent revelation adds a touch of nostalgia and glamor. In a fresh report, it has been unveiled that the veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor will be teaming up for a captivating session on Karan's show, Koffee with Karan 8.

Koffee with Karan 8: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor to grace Karan Johar’s show together?

According to a recent report from Filmfare, the iconic duo of actresses, Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor, renowned for their collaborations in movies such as Dharam Veer and The Great Gambler, might be reuniting on screen once again. This time, the stage is set for Karan Johar's illustrious talk show, Koffee with Karan 8.

Koffee with Karan Season 8 guestlist

Pinkvilla, in an exclusive revelation, had previously disclosed that the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, currently working together in Singham Again, has shared the spotlight on Karan Johar's talk show. According to a source, “Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty wrapped up the first schedule of their highly anticipated film Singham Again and shot for Karan Johar’s talk show. The duo, who share a close bond, shot the episode at YRF studios in Mumbai. Both of them enjoyed a lot and had a fun time while shooting. They even spoke about their priceless friendship on the show. Speaking about the rapid fire, the audience should expect the unexpected from their episode.”

According to India Today, in the upcoming season, Alia Bhatt and her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan have shared the couch for an engaging session. Adding to the star-studded lineup, the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are also set to grace the show, promising an interesting and entertaining conversation.

The reported guest list, featuring such prominent personalities, is undeniably elevating the anticipation for the show's premiere on October 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

