Koffee with Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani to grace Karan Johar’s show together?

The latest season of Koffee With Karan has successfully brought together an array of intriguing celebrity pairs on the infamous couch. The initial four episodes have treated the audience to captivating conversations and insights into the personal and professional lives of their favorite stars. Now, a piece of exciting news has emerged that Karan Johar is set to host another dynamic duo, this time featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani have reportedly shot for Koffee With Karan 8

According to a recent report from India Today, it has been revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are set to grace the popular chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 for an upcoming episode. The duo has reportedly already shot for the episode at Yash Raj Studios on Thursday, November 16.

The on-screen pair of Vicky and Kiara is said to have had a lot of fun during the shoot. Additionally, Vicky's wife, Katrina Kaif, who was in the same building for Tiger 3 promotions, reportedly paid a visit to greet them during their shoot.

The fans are undoubtedly in for an entertaining and engaging conversation with Vicky and Kiara. This will mark their first joint appearance on the show. For those unfamiliar, Vicky and Kiara have previously shared the screen in the comedy thriller Govinda Naam Mera, which also featured Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was released on OTT in 2022 and garnered positive reviews.

More about previous episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 8

The opening episode of Karan Johar’s show brought the power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, together for the first time. The audience was treated to glimpses of their relationship, marriage, and even their wedding video.

Following this, the brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took center stage, providing insights into their family dynamics. Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan followed suit, engaging in lively gossip about their past and present romances. Most recently, the sisters-in-law, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced the show with their delightful bond and witty humor, leaving the audience thoroughly entertained.

To catch up on all the episodes, stream Koffee With Karan Season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

