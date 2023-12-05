Koffee With Karan 8: Vicky Kaushal recalls his ‘dramatic’ proposal to Katrina Kaif: ‘It was very last-minute’

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently garnering appreciation for his recent venture, Sam Bahadur. On the personal front, the actor tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in 2021 and is one of the most loved B-town couples.

Soon, the actor will share the Koffee couch with actress Kiara Advani in an upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 8. In the episode, the star will spill the beans on his ‘dramatic’ wedding proposal to his wife. He will also reveal that it was very ‘last-minute’, unlike that of actress Kiara Advani and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

Vicky Kaushal opens up on his wedding proposal to Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress will soon appear on Koffee With Karan 8, wherein they will be seen spilling some beans on their personal and professional lives. Notably, Kaushal will delve into his ‘dramatic’ proposal to Katrina Kaif and state that it was very impromptu, unlike that of her Koffee partner, Kiara Advani, and her husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

“It was very dramatic, but it was not as well planned as Sid and Kiara. It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don’t propose, it’s something you’ll have to be prepared for the rest of your life to hear about. I did it one day before the wedding,” a report by ETimes quoted him saying.

Delving further into his proposal story, Vicky added, “Yeah, we were there and then on the first night that we reached there, we planned a special dinner. It was a beautiful setup and everything. There was dinner just before any of the friends or families could come. It was just us, so, yeah, it happened there.”

After host Karan Johar pitched in and asked whether he went down on one knee for his ladylove, Vicky gave a positive response and said yes.

Work front of Vicky Kaushal

The actor recently featured in the highly anticipated movie Sam Bahadur. The film revolves around Vicky’s character, Sam Manekshaw, and it also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Up next, the actor has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in the pipeline.

