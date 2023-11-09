Koffee With Karan 8: What types of wives would Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor make? Sara Ali Khan REVEALS

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, the two most popular young stars of Bollywood recently made an appearance together on the famous chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. During the fun rapid-fire round conducted by host Karan Johar, both the stars gave some fun answers as always.

Interestingly, during her rapid-fire round in the show, Sara Ali Khan, who is well known for her witty nature, revealed what kind of wives Ananya Panday and their other contemporary star Janhvi Kapoor would make.

Sara Ali Khan reveals what kind of wives Ananya and Janhvi would make

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress unleashed her fun and quirky self and gave some interesting answers during her rapid-fire round on the recently aired Koffee With Karan Season 8 episode. When the show's host Karan Johar asked her what kinds of wives Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and herself would make, Sara Ali Khan had a hilarious answer.

Interestingly, Sara picked Janhvi as the type who would keep a vrat for her husband's good health, that too in Tirupati. The popular star feels Ananya would be the type of wife who would host a bachelorette trip and yet be on a video call with the guy all the time. And at last, she picked herself as the type to have a quiet wedding and not tell anyone.

