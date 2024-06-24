Koffee With Karan 9: Karan Johar to return with new season of his chat show in 2025, but with a twist

Koffee With Karan has been a major source of entertainment for Bollywood junkies all these years. The chat show hosted by Karan Johar deserves credit for providing gossip lovers with unlimited content to discuss over the years.

The filmmaker and host has now promised the audience to return with season 9 of the show in 2025 with a new concept. He has also hinted that for the first time, the show won't have a rapid-fire round.

Karan Johar's plans regarding Koffee With Karan Season 9

During an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan Johar was asked to share details regarding the next season of Koffee With Karan. Speaking candidly he shared that the show will be back with a new format in 2025.

Karan talked about the rapid-fire round in the last season and said that "it was so boring that I was like snooze alert." He recalled asking himself why was he even doing this because no one really deserves to win the hamper considering their answers. "Main hi hamper ghar le jaata hoon (I'll take the hamper at my home)," he said while adding that he decided to change the format of the show.

The host said that he decided to have all the fun, chattiness, and candor on the show without putting the celebs in an awkward and touchy space. He added that people are scared to open up and they don't speak the way they used to. Recalling the time when Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt were at their candid best during one of the KWK episodes, he said that "Bhatt sahib" will still give him the same kind of answers, but he won't be able to have them on the show.

More about Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan started in 2004 and so far has completed 8 successful seasons. The show has hosted almost all the big Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

Talking about the release plan of Koffee With Karan 9, Karan said that he's planning to bring the new season in the second half of 2025 with a new "syntax."

