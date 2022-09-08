Koffee With Karan: Ishaan Khatter REVEALS one thing about Katrina Kaif that annoys him the most

The tenth episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 is finally out and it featured Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter on the Koffee couch. The appearance of the trio reminded us of what Koffee With Karan used to be like back in the 2010s. Amidst fear of being trolled on social media and speaking diplomatically to avoid controversies, the unusual trio came as a breath of fresh air on the show and turned the entire episode into a laughter riot. During the show, the three turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache. Meanwhile, during the episode, Ishaan revealed one thing about Katrina that annoys him the most.

Katrina Kaif’s this thing annoys Ishaan Khatter the most

During a segment, Katrina asked Ishaan about one thing of hers that annoys him the most. Ishaan replied saying, “She has this wonderful habit of, I am sorry I am just gonna say that. She will be speaking to you and she genuinely listens right when you speak which is lovely, when you’re having a conversation. Looking into your eyes. Except when she stops listening. And it can happen at any given point. So you’re speaking to Katrina Kaif and suddenly you’re speaking to a wall. Like there’s no one there, there’s no person. Like,she is looking at you, but she is looking through you.”

Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khattar will be seen together in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, and is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

