Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar finally reveals what is inside the hamper

Koffee With Karan is one of the most watched shows. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted it and invited celebs from the industry. Till now it has completed 7 seasons over the years. But the one thing that attracts all of us is the ‘Koffee with Karan hamper’. Fans wait for the whole season to know what is in the box!



Karan Johar reveals:

As has been the tradition of the show, host Karan Johar unveiled the contents of Koffee With Karan Season 7’s luxurious hamper. Here’s the list of products that the hamper winners of Season 7’s rapid-fire round took home: Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and many more luxurious goodies.