Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar finally reveals what is inside the hamper
Koffee With Karan season 7 recently concluded.
Koffee With Karan is one of the most watched shows. Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted it and invited celebs from the industry. Till now it has completed 7 seasons over the years. But the one thing that attracts all of us is the ‘Koffee with Karan hamper’. Fans wait for the whole season to know what is in the box!
Karan Johar reveals:
As has been the tradition of the show, host Karan Johar unveiled the contents of Koffee With Karan Season 7’s luxurious hamper. Here’s the list of products that the hamper winners of Season 7’s rapid-fire round took home: Tyaani Jewellery, Marshall Acton II Speakers, Audi Espresso Mobile, Amazon Echo Show 10, Vahdam Tea and Tea Maker Set, Neuhaus Chocolates’ Collection Discovery Box, Bombay Sweet Shop, Khoya Sweet, 28 Baker Street, Koffee With Karan mug and many more luxurious goodies.
Watch here:
Koffee With Karan:
The show has given us many memorable moments from celebrity gossip to controversies. This time, Gauri Khan appearing with Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor on the show was the talk of the town. After a long gap, the star wife came on the show.
Karan Johar's work:
After a long gap, he directed the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. They recently completed the shoot and announced it on social media. It is slated to release next year in February.
