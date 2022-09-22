Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 12 Highlights: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey spill B-Town beans

Koffee With Karan Season 7 ’s episode 12 is here with a bang and it is surely going to make your day with your regular dose of entertainment. This time, host Karan Johar –who is a popular filmmaker by profession---invited none other than Gauri Khan , Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey to grace the most talked about Koffee couch. Looking beautiful and comfortable on the chat show, all these three ladies --- who are behind the success of popular Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, and Chunky Pandey ----dropped down interesting revelations about the B-Town.

1. Maheep Kapoor says Sanjay Kapoor was without work for years, money was tight:

Maheep Kapoor, who is the wife of actor and producer Sanjay Kapoor, on Thursday revealed that Sanjay was jobless for years and it was difficult for them to survive in the industry owing to lack of money. Talking to Karan, she said, “There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz.” Maheep further said, “The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family.”

2. Gauri Khan addresses about son Aryan Khan’s arrest and how it changed their lives since then

During the episode, host Karan indirectly asked Gauri about her son Aryan’s arrest last year. Karan said, “It has been such a tough ride for him, and you all have emerged so strongly. I know you as a mother. We are members of the same family and I am a member of the same family. And, it hasn’t been easy, and Gauri, you have emerged stronger than ever.”

Gauri Khan, with a pause, replied, “Nothing can be worse than what we have just been through. But where we all stand as a family, I can say that we are in a great space. We feel loved. All our friends, and so many people whom we didn’t know, so many messages and so much of love. We feel blessed. We are grateful to everyone who helped us.” Aryan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on being an accused in a drugs case. Aryan was later cleared of all charges.

3. Gauri Khan says proudly that Aryan Khan is her ‘fashion police’

The love of a mother towards her son cannot be left unnoticed. In one such incident during the episode, Gauri Khan highlighted to KJo during the rapid fire round that her son Aryan is very peculiar about her fashion statements and is her “fashion police”. Gauri said, “I am not allowed to wear full-sleeve shirts. I am not allowed to wear many things. He doesn’t like jackets on me.”

4. Gauri Khan reveals that being Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her sometimes

Gauri Khan, who is a renowned interior designer by profession and has made her mark at the global level, revealed that being popular actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife works against her sometimes. She said, during a conversation, to KJo, “When considering a new project, there are some people who consider me as a designer. But there are also times when it does not work out that way because at times, sometimes people do not want to get attached to the baggage of working with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife. It works against me 50 per cent of the time.”

5. Bhavana Pandey about husband Chunky Panday's 'free pass'

Bhavana Pandey talked about how her husband Chunky Panday doesn't deserve to have a 'free pass' while she deserves to have many, since she has not had any, unike her husband. Adding interest into the conversation, host Karan revealed to Bhavana, at one point in time, found Aditya Roy Kapoor very hot, and needless to say, her face was red hot.

Karan tried to pull her leg, suggesting a possibility that he (Chunky) could still be having a relationship outside his marriage. Bhavana gave a very sassy reply in response that as long as she doesn't know about it, it's fine and that ignorance is bliss.

6. Gauri Khan’s dating advice to Suhana

Upon being asked by KJo about one dating advice given to Suhana Khan by her mother, Gauri Khan said, “Never date two boys at the same time.” Hearing this, Johar laughed out loud while Bhavana and Maheep were all smiles.

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan has been graced by popular pairings namely Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Siddhant Chaturvedi-Ishaan Khatter and Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan till date and more celebs are yet to make their presence marked.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Maheep Kapoor gives hilarious marriage advice to DeepVeer, VicKat and RanLia; READ