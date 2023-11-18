Koffee With Karan season 8: Karan Johar drops HINTS about next guests, and they have Alia Bhatt connection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani-helmer Karan Johar launched the eighth season of his talk show Koffee With Karan last month, and it saw celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

As fans are highly looking forward to the next guests of the show, the director recently dropped a tease on a ‘reunion’ of two stars who have a connection with Alia Bhatt, who might appear on the Koffee couch next. Read on to know what he said.

It's kind of a reunion of sorts: Karan Johar as he drops hint at Koffee With Karan 8’s next guests

During an Instagram live session conducted in the morning on November 18, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a hint at the upcoming guests of the highly anticipated chat show, while confirming Vicky Kaushal’s appearance. Hinting at a probable ‘reunion’ of two stars, he said, “It's kind of a reunion of sorts. If you know what I mean.”

He further dropped a major hint and said that the two upcoming guests have a lot to do with the beginning of Alia Bhatt’s career, directing towards Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, who appeared in Student Of The Year in 2012.

Fans proceeded with their guess game and questioned if it could be Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. To this, the filmmaker responded, “Everyone is saying Varun and Sid. Do you know if Varun and Sid were to come on Koffee's couch, y'all haven't seen them in an interview together in 11 years. So it might be fun to watch them. If at all that rumor is true that you guys are spreading.”

Taking several guesses, the viewers also nudged him to reveal if it could be Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, and Vicky Kaushal with Arjun Kapoor. To this, the director confirmed the appearance of Vicky and said, “It's Vicky and someone else.”

Karan Johar also refused to reply when asked if Salman Khan could appear on the show and talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he said that everyone should file a ‘petition’.

'There are two retro combinations that I'm supremely excited about': Karan Johar

During the Instagram live, Johar also hinted at the appearance of two retro combinations that could be seen in the show. When asked if it could be veteran star Rekha and Vidya Balan, he said that he would love to have them on this chat show and revealed his hope to call the two actresses together in the upcoming season.

“I would absolutely love to. Big fan of both of them. And I hope that in the season to follow, I get to call these legends and absolutely amazing actors,” said the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

