Koffee With Karan season 8: Karan Johar teases appearance of famous sibling duo with MAJOR hint

Koffee With Karan season 8 began with a bang! Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were the first celebrity guests to appear together this season, and the first episode was a huge success. With speculative guest lists of Koffee With Karan 8 floating on the Internet, fans are now curious about which celebs will grace the next episode. Much to their delight, KJo has dropped a major hint about the next pair of celebs who will appear together.

Karan Johar drops MAJOR hint about next celebrity guests on Koffee With Karan 8

Karan Johar went live on Instagram, on Friday afternoon, during which he interacted with his fans and answered their questions. When asked about the celebs in the next episode of Koffee With Karan 8, he said that it will feature a sibling pair and that fans will surely enjoy watching them on the KWK couch.

One Instagram user asked if it’s Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, to which KJo replied it’s not them. “It’s a different pairing,” he said. When asked if it is Varun Dhawan and his brother Rohit Dhawan, he said, “No, but Varun is coming with a combination that I think you guys will really love.”

Further sharing a hint about who the guests are, Karan Johar said, “I'm on my way to Yash Raj Studios right now to shoot with two very special girls in my life. And both of them have a deep connect with me personally and professionally. I'm not going to tell you who that is.”

Needless to say, fans were curious. One of them asked if the sibling pair was Rani Mukerji and Kajol, to which Karan replied, “Not confirming, not denying.” He gave the same reply when asked if Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor would grace the show. Need more hints? Here comes a major one!

Karan added, “Who's the next guest on Koffee With Karan season 8? We're going to put out a promo tomorrow or the day after. You’ll know. But they're siblings who have caused quite a stir in the last year with their incredible work.”

Can you guess who is this sibling pair that Karan Johar is talking about? We’ll just have to wait and find out!

