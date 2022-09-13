Koffee With Karan: Throwback to Deepika Padukone’s most memorable answers on the chat show

There is no combination more entertaining than clever, quick-witted celebrities and Koffee with Karan. Over the years, the show has hosted several Bollywood superstars who weren’t afraid to speak their minds on the show, no matter how many controversial questions Karan Johar asked them. Deepika Padukone is one such actress whose frank, witty, and honest responses have been responsible for some of the most iconic moments of the show and have always managed to create headlines. Here is a throwback to some of Deepika's most memorable answers on Koffee With Karan over the years.

When Deepika appeared with Sonam Kapoor in Season 3, the sass level was off the charts. One specific answer to a Ranbir-related question created a lot of headlines. When asked by Karan what advice would she give to her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika swiftly replied, “endorse a condom brand.”

When Deepika Padukone said Ranbir Kapoor needs to work on his boyfriend skills

During Koffee With Karan Season 3, Deepika Padukone opened up about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor. When asked if the breakup was tough, the actress replied that it was tough, but she feels it happened for the better and that she came out of it much happier. She further added, “He is a wonderful friend to have, I think he needs to work on his boyfriend skills a bit.”

When Deepika Padukone said Kareena Kapoor Khan should start a charity

During her appearance with Priyanka Chopra on Koffee With Karan 4, Deepika was asked what would have been a good alternative career option for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Deepika replied that she should start a charity. Karan and Priyanka were initially left confused, and many assumed that Deepika was replying to Kareena's quote about giving films to other actresses.

When Deepika Padukone opened up about her 'RK' tattoo

When asked about her RK tattoo on Koffee With Karan, Deepika got candid and said that she has no plans of taking it off. She said, “It’s something I felt was correct and even today I don’t regret it. So I have never thought about taking it off. It's very much there and I have no plans of taking it off.”

When Deepika Padukone replied why she is keeping her relationship with Ranveer quiet

During Season 4 of Koffee With Karan, Deepika was asked if she is dating Ranveer Singh. The actress dodged the question, after which KJo asked her, “Why would you keep it quiet when you'd kept Ranbir in the open?” Replying to this, Deepika said, “So I think that was a stage in my life when I genuinely believed that I had fallen in love. And I thought that it was a relationship that I thought would go beyond just dating. But for whatever reasons, it didn't work out. And since then, I think I am very scared to invest emotionally in a relationship because I don't know how to just casually date. I don’t know how to be in this in-between 'dating, but not committing' stage. I wanna be very sure before I’m ready to commit.”

