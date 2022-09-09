Koffee With Karan: Throwback to when Alia Bhatt expressed her envy for Deepika Padukone’s airport looks

Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his popular chat show, Koffee With Karan and the first episode featured the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as a fresh brew of fun conversations. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, during the course of the show, opened about how she felt about her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s exes. She had a super sweet and mature response to the question. “I am very good friends with his exes. I love them both,” she emphasized. For the unversed, Ranbir has dated Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in the past. Infact, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone had appeared on the sixth season of the chat show. From Alia pretending that she was never dumped to which Deepika reacted by calling her a liar to Alia expressing her envy for DP’s airport looks with her pap face and hot legs and Deepika admiring Alia’s candidness and readily wanting to tolerate her random burping, we got many moments we will cherish and laugh back at.

On the show, she revealed that she envies Deepika Padukone’s airport looks saying, “How is it possible that every time you walk out of the airport, you’re packed? It’s always like hair flying and there’s a joke. And I’ll end up looking like…Listen, who is cracking jokes? I want to walk with her.”

Alia and Deepika friendship

In a special bit on the season 6 of Koffee With Karan, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone left host Karan Johar shocked by revealing how they once barged into a men’s washroom. During Coldplay’s live performance in Berlin, there was this one tune that they weren’t very enthusiastic about. Alia and Deepika ran to the toilet and there was this long queue outside the ladies’ washroom, so they simply barged into the men’s washroom. They even asked the men to ‘scooch over’ in the toilet. Deepika calls Alia her ‘partner in crime’ ever since.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shooting for her Hollywood debut film, ‘Heart Of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’, which marks their first on-screen collaboration together. The story of 'Brahmastra' Part 1 revolves around Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) – a young man, who is on the brink of epic love, with a girl named Isha (Alia Bhatt). But their world turns upside down when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the Brahmāstra and a great power within him that he doesn’t understand just yet - the power of Fire. The film is set to release on September 9.

Alia recently featured in Darlings alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. She also made her debut as a producer and co-produced her film with King Khan.

