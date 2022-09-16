Koffee With Karan: When Alia Bhatt revealed about having a gut feeling about Raazi's success

While Alia's journey in the industry wasn't that easy as she took up some challenging roles like Sehmat in Raazi very early in her career, Alia's hard work did pay off in the end. The film also featured Vicky Kaushal in the lead alongside Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Released in 2018, Raazi emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female protagonist and was also a box office success. The spy thriller film was directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. After making her acting debut as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharsh, she played her first leading role in Karan Johar's film Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, which also marked their Hindi film debut. Later, she went on to establish herself with starring roles in several films like Highway, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Udta Punjab, Gully Boy, and many more.

Alia Bhatt on Raazi

In 2018, Alia graced the 'Koffee Couch' of Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6 alongside Deepika Padukone. During the episode, the two actresses talked about their friendship, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, movies and much more. In one of the segments, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress talked about how she had a gut feeling about Raazi's success. She said: "I was so happy, because, honestly, the thing is I don't think that it was because of me or anything so I will not credit it to myself ever. I will credit it only to the film. So it's not the fact that it was a female-driven film that made me happy."

Further, Alia, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor said: "What actually made me happy was when I read the script in my heart, deep down, I felt that this is a commercial film. Like, I felt that it was not gonna be just a well-made or critically-acclaimed film. I felt like it had the potential. And I was not saying it. Like even I remember you and I (Karan Johar) were playing a little bit of hide and seek, "How much will the film make? Let's see. We don't know. We're not hoping. So, when that happened, I was like, "Okay," the fact that I recognised that, that means, "Okay, it's gonna get fun now." That means I can recognise at least some potential in the scope of the film."

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, currently, Alia is basking in the success of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra which also starred Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Next, the actress will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in the lead. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone, alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

