Koffee With Karan: When Alia Bhatt revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan: Have always loved him

Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who started her career as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharshat at a very young age, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. It also marked the debut of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She has delivered some of the best films like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, and much more. Alia is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life professionally and personally. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is expecting her first child with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, whereas, on the work front, she is basking in the success of her recently released film, Brahmastra, which also featured Ranbir. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra.

Alia made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5, a few years back with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo shares an adorable bond; both on-screen and off-screen. In 2016, the pair appeared in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. In the film, Alia plays Kaira a promising cinematographer who is discontented with her life. While Shah Rukh essayed the role of Dr. Jehangir 'Jug' Khan, a psychologist who helps Kaira (Alia) find answers to her life's problems. During her appearance, Alia revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan. Karan quizzed Alia if she, like any other actress, was dazzled by King Khan "It always happens that when you know, you have a slightly older sexy man, there is a certain zone of attraction. Were you attracted to Shah Rukh?" Karan asked. To this, SRK jokingly said, "Oh yeah, yeah, she was, of course. Absolutely! I had to keep her off me." Karan pulled Alia's leg and asked, "Because you weren’t dating Sidharth (Malhotra), Varun (Dhawan), or anyone else, what was your feeling towards Shah Rukh?" Alia quickly said, "Even if I was dating anybody, it’s okay to fine other men attractive. Especially if the man is Shah Rukh. Since I’ve known him, I have always loved him." Karan recalled, "I know. You have been crushing over him since the beginning." "In the biggest way," came Alia's reply.