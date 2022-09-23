Koffee With Karan: When Alia Bhatt revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan: Have always loved him
Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starred together in Dear Zindagi.
Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in the Bollywood industry. The actress, who started her career as a child in the 1999 thriller Sangharshat at a very young age, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. It also marked the debut of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. She has delivered some of the best films like Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, and much more.
Alia is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life professionally and personally. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is expecting her first child with husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, whereas, on the work front, she is basking in the success of her recently released film, Brahmastra, which also featured Ranbir. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Shah Rukh Khan also made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra.
Alia made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan season 5, a few years back with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo shares an adorable bond; both on-screen and off-screen. In 2016, the pair appeared in Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi. In the film, Alia plays Kaira a promising cinematographer who is discontented with her life. While Shah Rukh essayed the role of Dr. Jehangir 'Jug' Khan, a psychologist who helps Kaira (Alia) find answers to her life's problems.
During her appearance, Alia revealed having a crush on Shah Rukh Khan. Karan quizzed Alia if she, like any other actress, was dazzled by King Khan "It always happens that when you know, you have a slightly older sexy man, there is a certain zone of attraction. Were you attracted to Shah Rukh?" Karan asked. To this, SRK jokingly said, "Oh yeah, yeah, she was, of course. Absolutely! I had to keep her off me."
Karan pulled Alia's leg and asked, "Because you weren’t dating Sidharth (Malhotra), Varun (Dhawan), or anyone else, what was your feeling towards Shah Rukh?" Alia quickly said, "Even if I was dating anybody, it’s okay to fine other men attractive. Especially if the man is Shah Rukh. Since I’ve known him, I have always loved him." Karan recalled, "I know. You have been crushing over him since the beginning." "In the biggest way," came Alia's reply.
Further, talking about her experience of working with SRK in Dear Zindagi. Alia said: "It felt surreal. Even this, sitting on a couch with him. You know, I’ve watched Koffee with Karan. I have seen him nail it at the rapid fire and today I am sitting here, competing against him or sitting and talking and hearing him say these great things about me. It’s really surreal.
"Even on the first day when we were on the set (Dear Zindagi), we were shooting that Kabbadi scene on the beach. He came on set and I had to like, you know, get away with it because we had a lot of dialogues in the film. We would take long long takes in the film. So we did one-two takes and I thought I was doing very well until Gauri came and said, ‘just forget that he is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I was like, how can you forget? When I am acting with him I may act like I don’t know him but that admiration, that kind of dazzle was there. So I had to forget about that. But then we were fine, I think we had a great time," Alia said.
On the work front, Alia will star in Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.
