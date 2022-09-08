Koffee With Karan: When Priyanka Chopra talked about her ‘Lesbian encounter’ with someone Karan Johar knew

Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the Koffee With Karan season 7. One celebrity who has featured in every season of Koffee With Karan until now is Priyanka Chopra. While she might not be seen in this season, it’s the perfect time for a throwback when the actress graced the couch. Meanwhile, the Baywatch star is enjoying her new phase of life as she recently became a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Jonas Chopra with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. However, way back in 2014, Priyanka Chopra, in an appearance on Koffee with Karan, admitted that she had once been propositioned by a woman. She pretended to be in a relationship to get out of the situation.

Priyanka was joined on the episode by Deepika Padukone. Host Karan Johar asked them if they'd had a 'lesbian encounter', and Priyanka said she had. She clarified, "Encounters, I wouldn't know, but I've been propositioned."

Asked if it came close to being an 'encounter', Priyanka continued, "It could've been. It was at a nightclub, a few years ago. And this girl, who clearly didn't know that I don't swing that way, was being extremely sweet, and very flattering, and very flirtatious. And I didn't know how to tell her... Because she was somebody I knew."

Priyanka said that even Karan knew the person. She continued, "I just had to be like, 'babe, I kinda have a boyfriend', which I didn't at the time. It could have been... But I prefer boys."

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up the shoot for her debut web series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has the film It’s All Coming Back To Me. Speaking about her Indian projects, she was last seen in The White Tiger alongside Farhan Akhtar and Adarsh Gourav. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan Season 7 began last month on July 7. So far, actors like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverkonda-Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor have come on the show. It is rumoured that celebs Katrina Kaif-Ishaan Khatter-Siddhant Chaturvedi, the cast of Archies and more are set to come on the show.

