Koffee Wth Karan 7: Aamir Khan says he will be 'heart-broken' if Laal Singh Chaddha is not liked by audience

Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan, starring Aamir Khan in a titular role and co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most awaited Bollywood films. The film is already buzzing as the film nears its release on 11th August, 2022, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The film locks horns with another much awaited film Raksha Bandhan, directed by Aanand L Rai and starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared of Karan Johar’s controversial talk show and the trio talked in length about their upcoming film.

Aamir Khan was asked about whether he felt the pressure of his film releasing in theatres next week, and more so because it is the remake of an iconic film like Forrest Gump, which has won 6 academy awards. The actor admitted to be very nervous about the film. He said that Forrest Gump was conceived 14 years back. Atul Kulkarni wrote the screenplay in 2 weeks and after avoiding him for two years, he finally heard it and he loved it. He tried to bag the remake rights for around 8-9 years before he finally got it. Kareena Kapoor said that Aamir is very confident about the film. Aamir said that since they are so excited about the film, he is nervous. As everyone has worked very hard on the film, he will be heartbroken if the audiences don’t like it.

From every piece of promotional content of the film that has come out, the film looks like a certain winner. The film releases on 11th August, alongside another big film Raksha Bandhan. Aamir Khan wished their film well and talked about how important and relevant their film is. You can watch this episode of Koffee With Karan, digitally, on its respective platform.

