Kon hai jisne dubara..: Kareena Kapoor shares PIC with Karan Johar from Ranbir-Alia's wedding with K3G twist

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of the loveliest couples in the entertainment industry, married today in Mumbai. They debuted as husband and wife a few hours earlier and immediately took over the internet. The Kapoors are on cloud nine as they received their gorgeous bride Alia, and social media is inundated with wedding photographs. The two got their fairytale ending and we would be lying if we said we didn’t tear up gazing at the pictures. Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan is on cloud 9 as his brother tied the knot with the love of his life. She shared numerous pictures treating us all with glimpses of the dreamy wedding. Now, she shared a gorgeous picture with Karan Johar and it will give you full on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham vibes!

Take a look at Kareena's post: