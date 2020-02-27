Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce; Details Inside

Wake Up Sid actress Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey have officially filed for divorce. Read on!

Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey tied the knot in 2010 at a private wedding ceremony and while the two got separated in 2015, the couple has now officially filed for divorce. That’s right! As per reports, estranged Bollywood couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sen Sharma has officially filed for a divorce and the legal separation has been put forth by mutual consent.

As per reports, all the divorce formalities are done with, and the decree will come through in the next six months. While reports suggest that both, Konkona and Ranvir underwent detailed counselling but sadly, they decided to part ways amicably. For all those who don’t know, Konkona and Ranvir started dating each other in 2007 and after courting each other for a few years, the two got married in 2010. In 2011, Konkona gave birth to her first child, Haroon, and reportedly, the two have decided to give joint custody to the child.

In 2015, Konkona and Ranvir Shorey confirmed their separation when Ranvir blamed himself for the split. As per reports, Konkona and Ranvir’s divorce is the most amicable divorces ever seen in Bollywood. For a fact, Ranvir and Konkona worked together in a couple of films such as Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle and that is when the two fell in love with each other.

Credits :ABP Live

