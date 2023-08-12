Konkona Sen Sharma feels guilty for being a ‘nepo baby’, Reveals she has been on the sets since a child

Konkona Sen Sharma, who is an acclaimed actress and wonderful filmmaker, shared her views about nepotism in a recent conversation. The actress shared that she does feel guilty for being a ‘nepo-baby’ as she’s the daughter of veteran Bengali filmmaker and actress Aparna Sen.

Konkona Sen Sharma on nepotism

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, the Life in a… Metro actress shared that there are times when she feels guilty for being a ‘nepo baby’. The actress was asked why her name isn’t called out in nepotism debates, then she said that the reason could be because her mother was not that famous in the Hindi film industry. But, she still feels guilty for hailing from a film background.

The actress shared in the interview, “I feel guilty on my own, a little bit, sometimes. I think I didn’t get called out because she was not a part of the Bombay mainstream, my mum had done… Aparna Sen has done some Hindi films but not too many. She was so well known in the Bengali film industry as an actor not as a director, she was a big commercial star…”

Konkona Sen Sharma also shared how she used to see her mother on film sets while she was growing up. The 43-year-old actress said, “So I feel I am a ‘nepo-baby’ in the best sense because I have been around film sets since I was a kid, and I have not just been around film sets but also watched my mum editing, dubbing, mixing, doing budgets, having pre-production meetings and all. So it was a very familiar world. But it was not like she had any networks or connections like that in Bombay as such.”

Interestingly, during the interview, the Aaja Nachle actress was also asked if it was her talent because of which her name isn’t dragged into nepotism debates, then the actress said that it could be the reason but it is very subjective. She also added that there are various kinds of talents and it’s really astounding to see that a wide variety of things are happening.

Work front

While talking about Konkona Sen Sharma, she directed a story in Lust Stories 2 titled as The Mirror, and it was really appreciated. Apart from this, the actress will be seen alongside Arjun Rampal in The Rapist and Anurag Basu’s directorial Metro… In Dino.

ALSO READ: Konkona Sen Sharma shares WHY her mother never allowed her to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV