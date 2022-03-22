Konkona Sen Sharma says she doesn’t view herself as a woman

Konkona Sen Sharma is one of the most talented actors in the Indian film industry. She has proved her acting prowess and versatility on screen time and again. Her many memorable performances in films like Mr and Mrs Iyer, Life In A… Metro, Wake Up Sid, and more recently, in Neeraj Ghaywan’s short film Geeli Pucchi in Ajeeb Dastaans, has earned her a lot of respect, love, and acclaim from fans and critics alike. In a recent interview with a leading fashion magazine, we get a glimpse into the actor’s inner world, as Konkona opened up on her thoughts on gender and its expression.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar India, Konkona shared that she does not view herself as a woman, and that she rather sees herself as gender neutral. “I don’t view myself as a woman. I see myself as being completely neutral. Gender is a taught concept that I don’t relate to. Even when I have to be very feminine in a film, I have to learn how to. There’s no one way of being a woman or a man or anything in between... I’ve always felt a bit androgynous,” expressed the actor.

Furthermore, Konkona mentioned that she feels that cohabiting is not for her as she likes to have her own room, her own washroom, and her own AC. Konkona said that she is sometimes nocturnal and likes to take her own time to do things. The actor expressed that it is best to keep low expectations from people and that one can use themselves as a tool to understand others. “In a way, you have yourself as a tool to learn about other people. I believe we are all going through similar emotions, and we need to understand them,” said Konkona.

On the work front, Konkona Sen Sharma was recently featured in The Rapist directed by her mother and noted filmmaker Aparna Sen. Apart from Konkona, the film stars Arjun Rampal and Tanmay Dhanania in pivotal roles. She will next be seen in the upcoming web series Soup alongside Manoj Bajpayee.

