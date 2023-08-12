Konkona Sen Sharma shares WHY her mother never allowed her to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV

Safe to say, the televised epics of Ramayan and Mahabharat evoke nostalgia and sentiments galore for most of us. Growing up, it was a diligent Sunday staple for most Indian families. Throwing us a curveball was Konkona Sen Sharma, who is widely loved for playing the role of Aisha in Ayan Mukerji’s Wake Up Sid, revealing in a recent conversation that her mother Aparna Sen never let her watch the two epics - Ramayan and Mahabharat on television. At the same time, the actress shared that she wasn’t allowed to watch American soap operas as well. Well, what was the reason, you wonder? Let’s find out.

Konkona Sen Sharma wasn’t allowed to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat on TV

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, actress Konkona Sen Sharma revealed that her mother never let her watch Ramayan and Mahabharat on television. She said, “I wasn’t allowed to watch Ramayan and Mahabharat either. She insisted that I read the epics first (before delving into the serialised versions). She said that the first exposure to these epics should not be someone else’s imagination; it should be a product of your own imagination.”

On the other hand, the Laga Chunari Mein Daag actress also shared that her mother never let her watch mainstream Hindi and Bengali films, and she got a chance to explore a lot of global and regional cinema. The actress said, “Moreover, I wasn’t allowed to watch American soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful or Santa Barbara, either.”

While talking about her reading habits, Konkona Sen Sharma shared that there was a phase in her childhood when she was only reading Indian literature. During the conversation, the Aaja Nachle actress confessed that her mother’s intervention did help her to expand her horizons and be open to different kinds of perspectives, narratives, and art forms.

One of the interesting things was when Konkona shared that her mother treated her as an adult even when she was a kid. She said, “I was just a kid. Even then, the way she conducted her life and brought me up… I was always given a certain space and agency of my own. So that, I think, helped me a lot.”

About Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona is the daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Aparna Sen and writer-journalist Mukul Sharma, and she made her debut in the film industry at the age of four. Apart from captivating her fans’ hearts with wonderful on-screen performances, she is also known for her directorial skills. Work-wise, the 43-year-old actress was last seen in Kuttey and she is now gearing up for the premiere of her upcoming web-series Soup alongside Manoj Bajpayee. At the same time, her last directorial was The Mirror, a story in Lust Stories 2. Aparna Sen’s recent film The Rapist was also premiered at the 26th Busan International Film festival. It features Konkana Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal.