Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey officially divorced, will share joint custody of 8 year old son

After tying the knot in 2010, Konkana Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey separated in 2015 and filed for divorce earlier this year in February.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: August 14, 2020 11:52 am
Five years after separating, Konkona Sensharma and Ranvir Shorey are now officially divorced. Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, confirmed the same to ETimes and said the divorce was done 'very amicably'. The exes who tied the knot in 2010 and had their first child in 2011 have agreed to share joint custody, as per reports. According to the report, the divorce was granted on 13 August, Thursday. 

A source said, "They came and left separately but nevertheless, this is one of the most peaceful divorces that one has seen in a long time. There is absolutely no animosity between the two." 

Speaking to the portal, Amruta Sathe Pathak said, "Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out." Ranvir and Konkona are parents to an eight-year-old son Haroon. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Uh oh Mamma.

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona) on

They separated in 2015 and filed for divorce earlier this year in February. In September 2015, Konkona had announced their separation and said, "Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you.” They have since been cordial about each other in public.

Ranvir and Konkona fell in love while working together on a couple of films such as Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles and Aaja Nachle. 

