Konkona Sensharma looks 'instantly recognizable' in mom Aparna Sen's Sati film ft Shabana Azmi; actress REACTS to fan's post

Konkona Sensharma made her acting debut at an early stage. Her acting talent proved she is one of a kind as she has done several successful films. The actress was also a part of her mother Aparna Sen's film Sati co-starring Shabana Azmi.

Recently, a fan dropped childhood pictures of Konkona from the Sati sets which grabbed the actress' attention and she reacted to the pictures delightfully.

Konkona Sensharma's childhood pictures from Sati sets

On May 20, an excited fan posted four pictures of Konkona Sen Sharma from the film on X (formerly Twitter). Notably, one of the pictures had Shabana Azmi in the background as well.

Along with the pictures, the fan captioned it, “Omg you guys it’s Bébé @konkonas and the fourth picture is cinema herstory with two fabulous people in one frame.”

An equally excited Konkona re-shared the pictures and wrote, “Haha love this!! It’s from my mum’s film Sati with the legend @AzmiShabana.”

In the pictures, we see a young Konkona dressed in a pink saree accessorized with a nose ring, bangles, and earrings, looks adorable as she performs her role in the 1989 film Sati.

Have a look:

Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “Those eyes....And,2nd picture....Just like a painting. Another fan commented, “@konkonas you are instantly recognizable in these pics. Without your confirmation these pics could have been passed for an AI generated version of your childhood pics.”

A third fan wrote, "I’m still watching the film and it’s great." "Your eyes are so expressive !" commented a fourth fan.

About Sati

Sati is based on the story by Kamal Kumar Majumdar. In the film, a mute Uma, played by Shabana Azmi, marries a banyan tree because her ‘kundli (birthchart)’ suggests her husband would die.

On the other hand, Aparna Sen showcased the story from a feminist perspective and received a lot of attention and love from the entertainment lovers. Apart from Konkona, Arun Banerjee was also a part of the film.

Konkona Sensharma's work front

Konkona was recently seen in the series Killer Soup co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. It was released in January this year on Netflix.

Talking about the plot, Prabhakar Shetty (Manoj Bajpayee) and Swathi Shetty (Konkona Sen Sharma) are a strangely attractive couple living in Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, who have secrets of their own. After being married to Prabhakar for almost 20 years, Swathi is not happy with him for various reasons. She has an illicit affair with Umesh Pillai (also played by Manoj Bajpayee) and comes up with a killer recipe to eliminate her husband from her life. The events that follow, add to the complexities that she is already dealing with.

Meanwhile, Konkona Sensharma will be seen in Metro...In Dino co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

