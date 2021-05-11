  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Konkona Sensharma shares tips on how to register for the vaccine after getting her first Covid 19 vaccine shot

Actress Konkona Sensharma shared on Tuesday that she has taken the first vaccine for Covid-19.
3939 reads Mumbai
Konkona Sensharma shares tips on how to register for the vaccine after getting her first Covid 19 vaccine shot Konkona Sensharma shares tips on how to register for the vaccine after getting her first Covid 19 vaccine shot
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"After playing vaccine vaccine for a few days we finally got jabbed! Got my first shot of Covaxin today! It is, after all, possible to get a slot from the CoWin site," wrote Konkona, along with a string of pictures she shared on Instagram from the vaccine centre.

"If you know English, have a smart device and internet of course Some tips that helped us: 1. Covialerts.in on the telegram app. 2. Using Chrome incognito mode when accessing the CoWin site," she wrote.

The actress added: "Thanks so much Thane Global Hub for a smooth experience, especially Jatin Tawde and Ashwini Gochade. Hats off to the medical community everywhere! for @amolparashar and @damini_styles for being my vaccine buddies."

Konkona, who was recently seen in the anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans", urged everyone to continue wearing double masks and follow all Covid protocols post vaccination.
 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Konkona Sensharma (@konkona)

 

Also read| John Abraham roots for Out of Home Adoption for strays amid COVID 19: There are millions dependent on humans

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Tuesday Transformation: How Arjun Kapoor's never say no attitude led him to be the fittest version of himself
Tiger Shroff effortlessly nails wheel kick, inspires all to stay fit; Disha Patani's sister calls him powerful
Hardik Pandya shares adorable, love filled PHOTOS with wife Natasa Stankovic; Latter is all hearts for it
Amitabh Bachchan posts motivational video reciting Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poem to encourage all in pandemic
John Abraham roots for Out of Home Adoption for strays amid COVID 19: There are millions dependent on humans
Radhe star Salman Khan on being more like Bajrangi Bhaijaan in real life: Can’t be like Chulbul Pandey at home