Kota Factory 3: Jitendra Kumar says the most ‘magical moment’ of show is mother-son bond; ‘I used to think I was only…’

India’s beloved Jeetu bhaiya is back on our screens with the third season of his Kota Factory. The show that started streaming recently on Netflix is garnering massive appraise and in a recent interview Jitendra Kumar has revealed what pulled him more towards the script.

Jitendra Kumar shares the nostalgic anecdotes of Kota Factory

The actor is himself an IIT Kharagpur alumnus and has even studied at coaching centers in Kota. The show is set in the same location and revolves around the students studying there with an attempt to get into an IIT by cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Recalling his own days in Kota, Jitendra told IANS that when he came across the script, there were several moments that took him down memory lane. One of which instantly clicked with him was when the mother of Vaibhav (played by Mayur More) arrived as soon as he fell sick. He said that even teachers used to suggest to him that don’t gossip with your mom or spend too much time on that.

But for Jitendra, “There is a different bonding between a mother and a child.” And things shown in the series exactly happened with him. He jokingly said that it might be because there is something in the water of Kota, or in the food of the mess, that students get sick somehow.

Advertisement

Only the students’ mothers are their saviors and as soon as they fell sick, the savior was called to visit and spend a few months with their kids.

ALSO READ: Kota Factory Season 3 Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before binge-watching Jitendra Kumar’s latest outing

Calling it relatable, the 33-year-old added, “It was also magical, because I used to think that I was the only boy who was facing this situation, that he was sick and calling his mother, and I was gossiping with my mother all night.”

When Jitendra enquired about this with the writer, he was told that it happened to everyone. “So that was the most magical moment in the script.”

Jitendra began his career in 2013 with Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern and went on to star in several shows including Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers, ImMature among others. Now that over the years, this Panchayat actor is all over the OTT space, he has only gratitude for the digitalization of content.

“It feels good,” said Jitendra sharing that the OTT has given a lot to explore and experiment for the storytellers. He who considers himself a part of it admitted that he is also experimenting with stories. Kumar recalls being told that different filmmakers are packaging limited stories in different modules and presenting them in unique ways.

Advertisement

He continued, “So far OTT has set up a very nice platform. I am glad that I am able to do all those things. And people are loving and appreciating them."

Directed by Pratish Mehta and produced by TVF Productions, Kota Factory 3 is helmed by Raghav Subbu. It also stars Tillotama Shome, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, and Rajesh Kumar among others.

On the other hand, Jitendra’s Panchayat 3 is equally earning praise from the audiences and is available to stream on Prime Video. Set in a fictional village of Uttar Pradesh’s Phulera, the political satire also stars Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Sunita Rajwar, and Chandan Roy in key roles.

ALSO READ: Panchayat 3: Did Jitendra Kumar get Rs 5.6 lakh and become 'highest-paid actor' of new season? Sachiv Ji breaks silence