Kota Factory 3: Jitendra Kumar, Tillotama Shome starrer first look poster OUT; fans are overjoyed

Days after Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat Season 3 debuted online, fans have been looking forward to his another long-awaited series, Kota Factory’s season 3. Igniting enthusiasm among fans, a video was shared by the makers on Thursday to announce the release date with a twist. Without revealing the exact date, Jitendra rather gave a ‘surprise test’ to the fans and asked them to guess the correct answer.

Now, a day later, finally the makers solved the equation and announced the release date with the first look poster of the Kota Factory Season 3. Check it out!

First look poster of Jitendra Kumar starrer Kota Factory Season 3 OUT

Today, on May 31, a while back, Netflix India and The Viral Fever took to their official Instagram handles and made a collaborative post. A monochromatic official poster of the long-awaited, Kota Factory Season 3 was shared that featured the star-cast of the show consisting of Jitendra Kumar, Tillotama Shome, Revathi Pillai, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan, Urvi Singh, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj and more.

Keeping the original essence intact, the poster was shared that revealed that the show will be available for streaming from June 20 on the OTT platform, Netflix. “Aaj se taiyyari shuru Kota Factory: Season 3 comes to Netflix on 20 June,” read the caption alongside the post, with the rest of the cast and crew tagged alongside.

Take a look:

Overjoyed fans react to the post

Minutes after the announcement was made, fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement over the show. A fan wrote, “Finallyyyyyy!!!!!! This show really be my only hope,” another fan commented, “Back to back entertainment,” while a third fan gushed expressing, “Wohhhhh wohhh vaibhav and vartika is backkkkkkk” while another boasted, “Maine to problem dekhte hi kehe diya tha ki 20 June hai date”

Initial announcement video dropped by the makers

On Thursday, the makers dropped a monochromatic announcement video featuring Jitendra Kumar. In the video, he was seen addressing how fans have eagerly been waiting for Kota Factory to return and that the attendance in the comment section of this announcement video is quite good. Without making it official, he piqued fans’ interest by giving them a math problem to solve and guess the release date.

Take a look:

Created by Saurabh Khanna and directed by Raghav Subbu and produced by Arunabh Kumar. It premiered in 2019 on TVF Play and YouTube, before getting picked up by Netflix India for its season 2 in 2021.

