Kota Factory actor Jitendra Kumar on people calling him Jeetu Bhaiya: 'Bada confusion ho jata hai'

Actor Jitendra Kumar was recently seen in Kota Factory: Season 3, the series that was released on Netflix on June 20. Jitendra of TVF fame has had a long association with his screen name, Jeetu, in most of the projects that he has worked on so far.

The Kota Factory actor has now opened up about how people often refer to him as 'Jeetu Bhaiya'.

It has an emotion and respect, says Jitendra Kumar

In a recent interview with Mashable India, Jitendra Kumar shared how he feels when he is addressed as Jeetu Bhaiya.

"Logon ko lagta hai Jeetu hai toh Jeetu ke saath kya bulaayein...Bhaiya mein ek alag emotion aur respect hai toh woh dono mil jaati hai (People often feel that he is Jeetu but wonder about adding another word to it. 'Bhaiya' has an emotion and respect, so I receive them both)," Jitendra said.

"Woh mujhe bula rahe hain ya character ko bula rahe hain bada confusion ho jaata hai kai baar (Sometimes, I get confused if they are calling me or my character)," he added.

Jitendra Kumar talks about how 'Jeetu Bhaiya' is lucky for him

In the same interview, Jitendra Kumar further shared that the term 'Jeetu Bhaiya' has been a lucky charm for his career.

Talking about how it has become his identity, the actor elaborated that his name is Jeetu and he feels that people have added 'Bhaiya' on their own. Jitendra added that he has no idea why but wherever the term is being used for him, it is becoming a hit.

Advertisement

The Panchayat actor also said that he sometimes wonders why the term 'Jeetu Bhaiya' has become quite popular and how it makes people feel.

All about Kota Factory

Produced by Arunabh Kumar for The Viral Fever, the story of Kota Factory is set against the backdrop of Kota, Rajasthan, which is an educational hub for IIT coaching centres. The series stars Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai, Alam Khan, Priyanshu Raj and Urvi Singh.

The first season of Kota Factory was released in 2019. It premiered simultaneously on TVF Play and YouTube. The second season had its OTT release on Netflix in 2021. The third and latest season of Kota Factory is available to watch on Netflix since June 20, 2024.

Jitendra Kumar plays the role of Jeetu Bhaiya, the Physics lecturer, and the founder of AIMERS Institute in the series.

Jitendra Kumar's work front

Jitendra Kumar started his career with TVF in 2012. He first appeared in Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013. Jitendra has also worked in series like Permanent Roommates, TVF Bachelors, Bisht Please!, TVF Tripling and more.

Advertisement

The actor also featured in TVF Pitchers in which he played the role of Jitendra Maheshwari, a frustrated corporate employee. The series also starred Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan.

Jitendra Kumar made his film debut with Shuruat Ka Interval in 2014. Jitendra then starred in Gone Kesh, in which he was paired with Shweta Tripathi in 2019. His notable works in Bollywood include Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chaman Bahaar, and Jaadugar.

Jitendra Kumar became a household name with Kota Factory. Jitendra has also garnered appreciation for his role as Abhishek Tripathi aka Sachiv Ji in the TVF series, Panchayat.

He is expected to make a cameo in Mirzapur Season 3.

ALSO READ: Kota Factory 3 fame Jitendra Kumar reflects on pressures faced by students in Kota; recalls junior dying by suicide on 1st day of IIT